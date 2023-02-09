Hua Hin Surf Festival to be held 25-26 February 2023

The Hua Hin Surf Festival is back and better than ever and is set to take place on 25-26 February at Khao Takiab beach.

This exciting event will bring together surfers, beach enthusiasts, and thrill seekers to celebrate the surf culture, fun and entertainment over a weekend filled with competitions, food, live music and activities.

The event is being organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office and Pineapple Surf Club.

Between October and the end of March, conditions on Khao Takiab beach make it good for surfing, with the event helping to promote sports tourism in the region, said Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of TAT in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The festival will feature a surf competition, where surfers will compete for prizes and bragging rights in a variety of categories.

The competition is divided into five events: Open Men’s Longboard, Open Women’s Longboard, Beginner’s Men Longboard, Beginner’s Women’s Longboard, and Open SUP Surf Mix, with prizes, trophies, and gift vouchers totaling nearly 400,000 baht up for grabs.

The event will also feature other competitions including Pet Surf, Kids Surf, Paddling Fun Race, SUP, Balance Board, Surfskate, Skimboard and e-Foil, while artists will create works of art on 6 surfboards in various styles.

In addition to the surf competition, the Hua Hin Surf Festival will also feature a range of activities and events designed at promoting surf culture and helping to keep the festival-goers entertained.

These include art workshop activities and a board sports workshop where participants can learn basic techniques of surfing from professional surfers. There will also be a host of food and beverage outlets.

Whether you’re a surf enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, the Hua Hin Surf Festival is well worth visiting.

It’s also free to attend so grab your board, pack your sunscreen, and head to Khao Takiab beach for an unforgettable weekend of surf, sun, and fun.

For more information follow Hua Hin Surf Festival on Facebook.

comments