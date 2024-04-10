Hua Hin tackles water shortage ahead of Songkran, assures no impact on tourism

In response to concerns about the current water shortage, Hua Hin Municipality has expedited efforts to ensure the famed Songkran festival proceeds smoothly without impacting tourism.

On April 10, 2024, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, alongside municipal executives and relevant officials, discussed strategies to manage the scarcity of water as the region braces for the influx of both locals and tourists during Thailand’s traditional New Year celebration.

Pranburi Dam, a primary source of raw water for Hua Hin, is now at just 26.51% capacity. The nearby Phetch Dam also contributes to the area’s water supply, though in smaller quantities.

Despite this, Mayor Wutthikul remains optimistic, attributing confidence to the measures being put in place to counterbalance the increased demand from hotels, resorts, condominiums, and residential properties throughout the holiday period.

Residents in some areas have faced challenges, including insufficient water supply, reduced flow, and in certain locations, a complete cessation of service. As a remedial step, the waterworks department has been directed to redistribute water among the Kaeng Krachan, Hua Na, and Rai Noi water production plants.

This redistribution is expected to temporarily affect water pressure and availability in various parts of the municipality, notably within communities west of the railway, along Chomsin Road, and in both northern and southern sectors of Hua Hin.

To mitigate the immediate effects on affected households, Hua Hin Municipality is coordinating the delivery of water via trucks from several agencies.

Residents in need are encouraged to contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office of Hua Hin Municipality at 032 511666 for assistance.

Following the completion of water diversion to the Hua Na tap water production plant, normal operations at the Kaeng Krachan plant will resume, restoring regular water production and distribution.

The municipality also urges tourism operators and the public to conserve water during this critical period.

With these measures in place, the municipality assures that the Songkran festivities, known for its water playing, will not be adversely affected.

