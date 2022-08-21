Hua Hin Taste: New food zone opens at BluPort

A new food zone which showcases some of the best traditional cuisine from twenty local restaurants has opened at BluPort Hua Hin.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop formally opened “Hua Hin Taste” on Friday (Aug 19).

The opening ceremony was also attended by Acting Sub Lt. Korakot Opas, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Kitti Fuengfu, Secretary to the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Kitiphong Siriphetkasem, Vice President of the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Mr. Nathaphan Itthilawiwong Executive Director of Bluport and Mr. Joseph Della Gatta General Manager InterContinental Hua Hin.

The ceremony saw Mr. Suwat and others make the famous Thai dessert Lod Chong.

Hua Hin Taste is where all of the famous flavours of local cuisine can be found in one place for people to enjoy.

Hua Hin Taste is open daily and is located on the G Floor of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. There will be a rotation of different restaurants taking part in Hua Hin Taste over the coming weeks.

Some of the participating restaurants and different foods available include:

– Mae Nong Nuch Shop

(Mango Sticky Rice)

– Mae Pinkaew Fresh Rice noodles

(Fresh Rice noodles with curry soup)

– Ban Rak Kui Chai Shop

(Garlic chives dim sum)

– Tanyong Khanom Thuai

(Thai coconut milk custard)

– Taco Savoey Benjapong

(Thai pudding with coconut topping)

