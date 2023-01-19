Hua Hin, Thailand: A golfer’s paradise

Hua Hin is a gorgeous coastal town that lies 200km to the south-east of Bangkok and is a popular destination among expats, tourists, and Thai holiday makers alike. This magnificent region has a wealth of stunning beaches and scenery to offer, with a host of excursions and distractions to be enjoyed, however, what really stands out about Hua Hin is its golf courses. In fact, many people argue that Hua Hin is a golfer’s paradise – and with good reason.

Hua Hin, or “stone head” was named after the large rocks that were formed at the north end of the famous powdery sand beach. This renowned holiday destination was initially developed as a retreat for Thai royalty and the wealthy elite back in the 1920’s. As the years have gone by, the region has gone through many changes and is now considered as being the number one golfing destination in all of Thailand.

The picturesque city is also affectionately referred to as “Klai Kang Won” – which translates to “far from worries” – something that is prominent throughout Thai culture. That “sabai sabai” / “mai pen rai” attitude is synonymous with Thai kindness and the hospitality for which they are world-renowned.

Not only that, but being “far from worries” is something that every avid golfer craves and often finds when they are in their element, putting away on a glorious golf course under the sun.

Hua Hin’s first golf course

Hua Hin’s rich golfing heritage dates all the way back to 1924 when the very first golf course in all of Thailand was introduced: The Royal Hua Hin Golf Club – which is still very much alive and well today.

What is most interesting about this historic golf course, is that a Scottish railway engineer (A.O Robin) originally designed it while working on the Southern Railway.

While the golf course is incredibly old, it still remains in exceptional condition as it was freshly renovated during the 1980s.

This 6678-yard golf course is surrounded by an ocean of verdant green and provides avid golfers with a challenging yet rewarding game.

Another fascinating thing about The Royal Hua Hin is that monkeys have been known to jump out of the bushes, steal golf balls, and disappear, thus adding to the unique thrill and excitement.

The Banyan Golf Club

Hua Hin is home to many superior quality golf courses, but there are a few that stand out above the rest. One of these is The Banyan Golf Club. The Banyan is an award-winning course that was voted as “Best New Golf Course” back in 2009 as part of the Asian Golf Awards. Given how many golf courses there are throughout Asia, this was a huge achievement.

The Banyan was designed and constructed by Thai architect Pirapon Namatra, with a par-72 / 7361-yard resort course and a rolling emerald backdrop to boot.

What’s most attractive about the Banyan is that its unique design can cater to golfers of all ability levels, making it open and accessible to everyone.

With pristine landscaping and glorious views that span for miles, the Banyan course is arguably one of the most aesthetically stimulating golfing adventures in all of Thailand – and possibly even the world.

Black Mountain Golf Club

Of course, Hua Hin didn’t get its name as being a golfer’s paradise by making everything easy. In fact, for the dedicated golfers among you and those who relish a much more difficult test, the Black Mountain Golf Club is arguably one of the best.

This fantastic course is not only consistently rated by pros as being one of the best courses in Asia (and the rest of the world), but it’s also played host to a wealth of top-class professional golfing events, such as the joint Asian and European Tour in 2015 and 2016.

The Black Mountain was named after the towering granite mountains that surround the course, providing it with a truly awesome backdrop as golfers progress their way through one of the most challenging courses in all of Thailand.

Originally designed and constructed by Phil Ryan, founder and director of Pacific Coast Design; the Black Mountain golf course is the perfect example of the revered ‘risk-for-reward’ golf playstyle. Well-placed bunkers and weaving waterways coupled with large trees and rubble outcrops demand that any golfer that takes on this challenge must carefully strategize their way to the finishing hole.

Other must-play golf courses in Hua Hin

Springfield Royal Country Gold Club

Majestic Creek Golf Club

Palm Hills Golf Club

Imperial Lake View Golf Club

Sea Pines Golf Club

Lake View Golf Club

Milford Golf Club

Sawang Resort & Golf Course

Thai Diamond Land Kaeng Krachan.

These are just a handful of the golf courses that are available to explore and play throughout the Hua Hin region. As you can see, this glorious part of the world truly is a golfer’s paradise. So, now the question is: “what is it like to live in Hua Hin?”

Is it worth moving to Hua Hin?

First of all, it’s possible to enjoy Hua Hin and play as many of the top golf courses available when visiting on holiday / vacation. That said, if you are looking to relocate and wish to live somewhere where you can play golf as and whenever you like, then living in Hua Hin would be the recommended alternative!

But, what’s it like living in Hua Hin? Can expats expect to enjoy a good quality of life here? And what kind of property is available? Let’s take a closer look…

Hua Hin: a tropical paradise and a golf-lover’s dream

Hua Hin is a great place to live for a wide variety of different reasons. Not only is the temperature excellent all-year round with an abundance of sunshine, but living near the ocean and bordering pristine, white-sand beaches certainly doesn’t hurt either. Here are some of the top reasons why you should consider making the move:

You’ll never tire of the golfing: whether playing golf is a long-established hobby of yours or it’s something you’ve always wanted to try; you’ll never tire of the golf courses available in Hua Hin.

whether playing golf is a long-established hobby of yours or it’s something you’ve always wanted to try; you’ll never tire of the golf courses available in Hua Hin. Excellent infrastructure: particularly if you are relocating with family, you’ll be pleased to learn that some of the best higher educational facilities in all of Thailand are in Hua Hin – not to mention great healthcare.

particularly if you are relocating with family, you’ll be pleased to learn that some of the best higher educational facilities in all of Thailand are in Hua Hin – not to mention great healthcare. Immersed in nature: if you’ve long relished the thought of living in a tropical paradise, Hua Hin has natural beauty in abundance. You’ll be spoiled for choice with exciting activities to try, from hiking, diving, and sailing, to caving, canoeing, and swimming in the many natural waterfalls.

if you’ve long relished the thought of living in a tropical paradise, Hua Hin has natural beauty in abundance. You’ll be spoiled for choice with exciting activities to try, from hiking, diving, and sailing, to caving, canoeing, and swimming in the many natural waterfalls. Fresh seafood: Hua Hin is also a foodie’s paradise, particularly those who love seafood.

Hua Hin is also a foodie’s paradise, particularly those who love seafood. Low cost of living: despite the Royal touch and prestige of Hua Hin, the cost of living is attractively low. Whether you will be working in Hua Hin, starting a business of your own, or surviving on a pension, you’ll be able to live a comfortable lifestyle in this wonderful city.

What kind of property is available in Hua Hin?

Another attractive benefit to living in Hua Hin is the quality of accommodation available. From luxury condos and townhouses, to sea-view villas, you’ll find no shortage of world-class property to choose from. Here are some examples of what to expect:

Rental properties in Hua Hin

Rental condo: there are many high-quality condominiums available to rent in Hua Hin and the OCAS Condo is a fine example of just how lavish and affordable the properties can be.

Rental villa: the quality of villa in Hua Hin is exceptional and the level of accessibility and affordability is particularly impressive. Take this Falcon Hill luxury pool villa as an example.

Properties for sale in Hua Hin

Villas for sale: for those who are looking to remain in Hua Hin permanently, it might be worth considering investing in that ‘forever home’ you’ve always dreamed about. If you’re going to embrace the tropical lifestyle in paradise, what could be better than returning to this magnificent 7 bedroom beachfront villa after a long day of golfing? Or if you’d favour a villa with more available land and additional privacy, this luxury 5 bedroom villa could be the perfect solution.

There’s something for everyone

Of course, what is most attractive about Hua Hin, is that it offers something for everyone. There’s a wide variety of quality accommodation catering to all tastes and budgets. And if you’re not particularly a big fan of golf, or perhaps your partner isn’t, there will be so much more to distract you!

All in all, Hua Hin is a truly magical place to visit and when it comes to golfing in Thailand, there is nowhere else to be!

