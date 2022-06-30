Hua Hin the most popular destination in Thailand for Dutch travellers: Survey

Hua Hin is the most popular destination for Dutch travellers, according to a survey carried out by a leading tour operator.

The survey, from from Dutch tour operator Reisgraag.nl, showed the favourite destinations in Thailand for Dutch travellers were Hua Hin (with a score of 8.6), Bangkok (8.4), Chiang Mai (8.3), Ko Samui (8.1), and Phuket (8.0).

As well as Hua Hin, Thailand as a whole fared well in the survey, winning the Golden Travel Destination Award 2022 after gaining a score of 8.5 out of 10,

Dutch travellers scored Thailand highly in various areas of the Reisgraag.nl survey. ‘Hospitality’ received the highest praise with a score of 8.8, followed by ‘Location’, ‘Attractions’, ‘Culture’, and ‘Restaurants’ each with 8.5, and ‘Going Out’ with 7.8.

Ms. Soraya Homchuen, TAT Director of Paris Office said, “Thailand is very happy and honoured to receive this award. Our hearts are warmed by the idea that many people love and miss our wonderful holiday destination. And now, with Thailand once again open and entry restrictions having been significantly eased, we are pleased to welcome not only Dutch travellers, but travellers from around the world to our beautiful tropical beaches, our splendid temples, our bustling cities, our vibrant culinary scene, and everything else on offer.”

“The high marks given Thailand in the Reisgraag.nl survey illustrate well the kingdom’s enduring popularity with Dutch travellers, and helps strengthen Thailand’s status as a preferred holiday destination,” Ms. Soraya concluded.

