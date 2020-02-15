Hua Hin to be “Plastic-Free City”

Mr. Montri Chuphu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, chaired the meeting on plans to make Hua Hin a ‘plastic-free city’ (Plastic Smart City). Mr. Theeraphan Chadphon, Director of Health and Environment along with the staffs have also attended the meeting at the Hua Hin Municipality.

The following agendas were highlighted during the discussion:

Organise awareness and campaign to reduce use of plastics. Organise 100 households a trash-free community project in Hua Hin district. Campaigning for food stalls and restaurants in Hua Hin to stop using plastics for food packaging. Establish a committee to monitor the operation of each project as well as evaluating results of the campaign.

Hua Hin Municipality will prepare a report on the progress of the campaign and submit it to Dr. Kua-anan Techato, dean of the Faculty of Environmental Management (Prince of Songkla University, Hat Yai Campus). Prior to this campaign, Hua Hin Municipality had been a member of the regional environmental network, which includes of Hat Yai, Patong, and Surat Thani municipalities altogether.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

