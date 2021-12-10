Hua Hin to be promoted as a medical hub for tourists

Tourism officials have announced plans to promote Hua Hin as a medical hub for foreign tourists.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Krod Rojanastien, president of the Thai Spa Association and head of the Hua Hin Recharge scheme, said tourism operators will meet with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to draft a medical focussed tourism promotion for next year.

Mr Krod said that medical tourism will help to attract long stay tourists, with greater spending power.

The news comes after it was revealed that only 93 foreign tourists had travelled to Hua Hin since Thailand reopened on November 1.

However, officials believe that tourism in Hua Hin will pick up in Q1 of 2022, when more European tourists are expected to visit the town.

Currently, it is domestic travellers that are supporting the tourism industry in Hua Hin, said Udom Srimahachota, vice-president of the Thai Hotels Association’s western chapter.

As reported earlier, hotel occupancy in Hua Hin during the weekends, and particularly over holiday weekends, has topped 90%.

Mr Udom also called on officials to lift the alcohol restrictions in Mueang Prachuap and Pranburi. Currently only restaurants in Hua Hin and Nong Khae are allowed to serve alcohol to customers.

