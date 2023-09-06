Hua Hin to Chiang Mai flight schedule confirmed for Sept & Oct, Nov yet to be announced

This is the current flight schedule until the end of October for Air Asia flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

Flights between the two destinations will operate 4 times per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight schedule from November onwards is awaiting confirmation for the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased from www.airasia.com or by calling 032-520-169.

This is the only flight currently operating from Hua Hin Airport.

The latest news about the redevelopment of Hua Hin Airport and the possibility of more flights can be found here.

comments