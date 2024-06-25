Hua Hin to hold first ever Pride parade – here is what’s happening

Several agencies in Hua Hin District are joining forces to organize a parade on Saturday, June 29, 2024, to celebrate the end of Pride Month, promote gender equality, and boost the local economy.

The event, named “Color of Pride,” is a collaboration between Hua Hin District, Bluport Hua Hin shopping center, and various government and private agencies. Scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM, the parade marks the first such event in Hua Hin and aligns with global Pride Month celebrations.

Bluport Hua Hin, a key destination for tourists, is aiming to promote equality and societal acceptance regardless of gender identity through this event. Additionally, “Color of Pride” aims to attract LGBTQ+ tourists, thereby stimulating tourism and generating income for local businesses.

A highlight of the event will be the transformation of The Square at Bluport Hua Hin into a vibrant, rainbow-colored space symbolizing equality. The parade route starts at The Square, passes in front of Hua Hin College, and returns to The Square at Bluport Hua Hin.

Leading the parade will be a caravan of classic cars from The Collection Classic Car Museum, featuring vehicles from the Vintage Car Club of Thailand. The parade will also showcase paintings, artwork, beauty queens from Miss Universe Thailand, numerous celebrities, and a grand LGBTQIAN+ parade from various organizations. The event will include various activities and numerous food and beverage booths.

