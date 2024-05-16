Hua Hin to host inaugural “Copa Tailandesa” U19 football tournament

The first “Copa Tailandesa” U19 football tournament will take place at Arena Hua Hin from June 16 to 18.

The tournament, aimed at showcasing emerging talent and giving them a platform in which to shine, was formally announced by Coach Eakapol “Eak” Jantawong of the “Wild Boars”, during an event at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

The Wild Boars football team, or “Moo Pa” in Thai, is a youth football team based in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

They gained international recognition in June 2018 when 12 of its members, aged between 11 and 16, along with their assistant coach, were trapped in the Tham Luang cave. The team became stranded after monsoon rains flooded the cave system, blocking their exit.

The rescue operation lasted 18 days and involved a large, multinational team of divers, military personnel, and volunteers. All members of the team and the assistant coach were successfully rescued, and the event received global media coverage.

Since the incident, the Wild Boars have been celebrated both in Thailand and internationally, and their story has been featured in documentaries, books, and films.

The Copa Tailandesa will feature four teams, including Coach Eak’s Wild Boars and Academia de Real Internacional from Malaga, Spain. The Spanish academy is known for developing players for La Liga clubs. The event will also include training sessions with the Spanish academy, a penalty shoot-out competition on the beach, and a Latin party at Dusit Thani Hua Hin on June 18.

Former Manchester United striker, Brian McClair, will present the trophy to the winners and other awards to inspire local players. “Choccy,” as McClair is known, will also make a speech at the party, which will feature a charity auction of signed Manchester United shirts to benefit underprivileged children.

Other guests presenting awards include former Minister of Tourism and Sports Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, who re-launched the Thai FA Cup in 2009.

Five members of the Wild Boars will participate in the tournament as part of Coach Eak’s academy team. British cave hero Vern Unsworth M.B.E. will give a special presentation titled “Never Give Up” on June 17 at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

Coach Eak expressed his gratitude, saying, “I feel very pleased and grateful to join in this tournament. It will be a good opportunity for the youngsters. I also want to thank the organizers for giving us this great opportunity.”

Will Robinson, co-organizer and British music producer from “The Isan Project,” highlighted the event’s significance: “It’s a great opportunity for local talent to get noticed. We have scouts interested and some people traveling from overseas.”

Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s General Manager Pipat Patthananusorn added, “We are thrilled to extend an invitation for a momentous event that celebrates the spirit of resilience, courage, and camaraderie. This unique occasion promises to showcase not only the talent of future soccer stars but also to pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of those who exemplify extraordinary courage. We humbly acknowledge that our efforts alone would not suffice to gather all the stars and legends for this event. Let’s come together in support of these young rising stars and the stars of the future.”

The tournament games at Arena Hua Hin are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Latin party can be purchased by contacting admin@copatailandesa.com.

