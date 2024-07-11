Hua Hin to host two major food events in August – here’s all you need to know

Hua Hin is set to become a foodies paradise this August with two major food festivals set to attract food lovers from near and far.

Here’s all you need to know about each event, including location, date and start times.

Hua Hin Food Fest 2024

The Hua Hin Food Fest 2024 will take place from August 2-4 at Queen’s Park (Suan Luang) 19 Rai. Organized by the Hua Hin Municipality, this event will feature over 100 vendors, including 5-star hotels, local restaurants, and community stalls. The festival promises a variety of local and international cuisine, all available at affordable prices.

Highlights of the event include a grand opening ceremony featuring a giant wok cooking Hua Hin railway fried rice.

Visitors can also enjoy cooking contests, cooking showdowns, and free drink workshops. The event will run from 5 pm to 10 pm each day.

Amazing Food Festival 2024

The Amazing Food Festival 2024 is scheduled for August 10-12 at Hua Don Beach in Khao Takiab. Hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event aims to highlight the diversity of Thai food culture and elevate Thailand’s status as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination.

This large scale festival will feature signature dishes and specialty menus from Michelin-awarded restaurants, famous eateries, and street food vendors from around Thailand. Attendees can look forward to appearances by renowned chefs, a variety of art and craft products, and live performances by popular artists. The event will start at 5 pm each day.

The event is part of the Amazing Food Festival series, with other events held in Phuket (July 5-7), Chiang Mai (July 20-22), before the final event in Hua Hin on Aug 10-12.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, “The Amazing Food Festival 2024 reflects the government’s ‘Ignite Tourism Thailand’ vision, which aims to establish Thailand as a tourism hub. The event is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and generate 35 million Baht in revenue at each of the three locations, contributing approximately 100 million Baht to the Thai economy.”

Both events offer an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore and enjoy a wide array of great tasting food.

