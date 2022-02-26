Hua Hin to open more community isolation centres amid COVID-19 spike

More community isolation centres will be set up in Hua Hin to handle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials in all seven sub-districts have been ordered to survey potential locations for community isolation centres (CI), Hua Hin Sheriff Mr. Krit Phuangvalaisin has confirmed.

Mr Krit was speaking at a meeting at the Ritthiruechai Special Combat Training Centre in Huai Sat Yai which has recently been made into a CI centre.

The centre can accommodate up to 80 patients, Mr Krit said.

The move to establish more community isolation centres was made after Prachuap Khiri Khan has seen an upward trend in the number of new cases in recent weeks.

Mr Krit said that because Hua Hin and Nong Khae subdistricts are regarded as special tourism zones, they must be prepared to handle an increase in cases.

Each community isolation centre set up in Hua Hin must be able to accommodate at least 50 patients.

Mr Krit said the setting up of community isolation centres is in line with the provincial policy of using home and community isolation to treat patients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms.

Health officials are currently responding to 20 COVID-19 clusters throughout the province, including at Japanese Factory in Rai Mai Sub-District, Football players at Ban Tha Kham School, Hua Na Market, Sam Roi Yot Wittayakom School, Thong Suk Hua Hin Restaurant, Thap Sakae Wittaya School.

Most cases found in Hua Hin in the past week have been of the omicron variant, but some cases of the delta strain, as well as mutated omicron strains such as BA.2 omicron have also been discovered.

