Hua Hin to receive 24,500 doses of Sinopharm vaccine – well short of the amount requested

Hua Hin Municipality has been granted 24,500 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chulabhorn Royal Academy – just half of the amount originally requested.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul told the Hua Hin Today that the municipality will receive 24,500 doses of 50,000 doses requested.

The vaccine doses will be used to vaccine people in Hua Hin district ahead of the planned reopening of the resort on October 1.

Those who will receive the vaccine must be aged 18 years or over and be registered as living in Hua Hin municipality or have not received any kind of COVID-19 vaccination previously.

Meanwhile, Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, Deputy Mayor, said a 2nd online registration process, will take place via “Hua Hin Prom” online platform, is set to begin within the next week.

Elsewhere in the province, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization received 20,000 doses, , while Thap Sakae Subdistrict Municipality and Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Municipality received 1,000 and 500 doses, respectively.

While the news of the 24,500 vaccines doses Chulabhorn Royal Academy will be welcomed by some, it will only marginally help the overall vaccination rollout in Hua Hin.

Last week, it was revealed that only around 12 percent of the local population have received a COVID-19 vaccination, well short of the 70 percent target which needs to be reached before October 1.

