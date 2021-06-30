Hua Hin to spend 50 million baht on Sinopharm vaccine doses

Hua Hin Municipality will spend 50 million baht in order to secure 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

At a meeting held on Tuesday (June 29), mayoral advisor Aphikhun Sirakhunchai said the vaccine will be given to 25,000 people in Hua Hin.

Registration to receive the Sinopharm vaccine will take place via a mobile app which is currently being developed.

Those eligible will be people aged over 18 who are registered as living in the Hua Hin area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu said he will liaise with the management of Hua Hin Hospital to ensure there are enough medical personnel available to administer the vaccines.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Communicable Disease Committee of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province (CDC) had given permission for the Municipality to procure doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The request came after the recently re-elected Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, announced plans to purchase 50,000 vaccine doses.

Mr. Nopporn said that purchasing additional vaccines will help speed up the vaccine roll out in the town and in turn boost its beleaguered tourism industry and kick-start the local economy.

As many as 17,070 organizations and companies had registered to obtain the Sinopharm vaccine to inoculate more than 4.87 million employees in Thailand.

The vaccines were considered as an alternative to the mass inoculation program launched by the government on June 7, which has been proceeded so far mainly with China’s Sinovac vaccines and locally-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines.

