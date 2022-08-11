Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus service updated

The bus service that operates between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport has been updated.

With immediate effect, a total of six services per day will now operate between the two locations.

The first departure from Hua Hin begins at 7:30, while the last departure is at 18:00.

The full schedule can be found below:

Departures from Hua Hin are now: 07:30, 09:30, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00, 18:00

Departures from Suvarnabhumi are now: 08:00, 10:00, 12:00, 12:30, 14:30, 18:00

Tickets for the route are priced at 325 baht, with the journey taking approximately four hours.

The service is operated by the Roong Reuang Coach Co., Ltd. (RRC), with the bus station located on Phetkasem Road, close to Hua Hin Airport.

The company operates a shuttle bus service that takes passengers from the airport bus station into Hua Hin.

The company also operates a service between Hua Hin and Pattaya, with daily departures from Hua Hin at 11am. The price of the Hua Hin – Pattaya service is 473 baht.

