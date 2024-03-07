Hua Hin Today announces new ‘Collection Point’ initiative in partnership with local businesses

Hua Hin Today is excited to introduce a new distribution strategy designed to enhance accessibility for readers and support local businesses.

Hua Hin Today has established our first ‘Collection Point’ at Hua Hin Property, which is located opposite the Amari Hotel in Khao Takiab, marking the beginning of a broader initiative aimed at expanding the paper’s reach and adding value to the community.

Speaking about the Collection Point initiative, Hua Hin Today Editor, Jonathan Fairfield said:, “We are always looking for ways to make it easier for our readers to get a copy of the newspaper. While we have increased distribution of the print edition in Hua Hin, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Pranburi and Sam Roi Yot over the past year, our new ‘collection points’ initiative expands on that effort to the benefit of both our readers and partner businesses. We believe that by making our newspaper more accessible, we not only serve our readers better but also help drive foot traffic to local businesses, creating a win-win situation for the community.”

The initiative invites local businesses to join by hosting a ‘collection point’ where readers can collect free copies of Hua Hin Today.

Participating businesses will benefit from increased foot traffic, visibility through co-branding opportunities, signage and publicity. In return for supporting the initiative, Hua Hin Today will ensure a steady supply of newspapers to the business each month and will feature the business on its Facebook page twice per month, helping to generate significant footfall.

Andy Dyett of Hua Hin Property, who also writes the popular Hua Hin Property Expert column, shared his positive outlook on the collaboration: “We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Hua Hin Today over the years and are thrilled to continue this partnership through the ‘Collection Point’ initiative.

Since moving to our new office location in Khao Takiab, we’ve seen a positive impact on our business. This initiative presents a fantastic opportunity to further engage with the community and support a valued local resource like Hua Hin Today.”

Visitors to Hua Hin Property in Khao Takiab can also sit and enjoy reading the newspaper at the adjacent coffee shop and wine bar, wonderfully named ‘Wine about Proper Tea’.

Local businesses interested in becoming a Collection Point are encouraged to contact Hua Hin Today for more information. By participating, businesses can not only contribute to the local community by improving access to information but also enjoy the benefits of increased exposure and foot traffic to their location.

For further details, please contact: info@huahintoday.com

Hua Hin Today is committed to connecting the community through news, information, and support for local businesses. This new initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to innovate and serve our readership and the local business community.

