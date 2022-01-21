Hua Hin Today appoints new Editor-in-Chief

Jonathan Fairfield has been appointed the Editor-in-Chief of Hua Hin Today.

He will be replacing Khun Visa Chimdee who will be retiring from the company after six years.

Joining Jonathan at Hua Hin Today is Khun Rusada Chuenvichitr who is appointed Managing Director.

Khun Rusada has graduated in Journalism and Mass Communication and has 10 years’ experience in this field.

A resident of Hua Hin for almost 10 years, Jonathan is an experienced editor and content creator.

He joins Hua Hin Today from ASEAN NOW (formerly Thaivisa.com) where he held the position of operations manager. There, he played a key role in developing and implementing the company’s digital strategy for online content and social media, which resulted in the website becoming one of the most visited English language websites in Thailand.

Jonathan will drive a new direction and vision for the company and will oversee the transformation of its news and information output in both digital and print.

This will include new online and offline offerings, such as a new Thai language section, as well as giving readers more ways in which to engage and consume Hua Hin Today’s content.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan said: “Being appointed editor-in-chief of Hua Hin Today is an enormous privilege and responsibility.”

“I look forward to further growing its audience across all platforms and building on Hua Hin Today’s strong heritage.

“My vision for Hua Hin Today is that of a publication that knows who it represents and meets the needs of our audience, wherever they engage with us – be it in print, online or on social media,” Jonathan said.

“I will also do my utmost to ensure Hua Hin Today proudly supports and showcases the best of Hua Hin and the region, as well as the people that live here”.

Hua Hin Today’s Honorary President Dr Thanachai Theerapattanavong said: “I am really pleased to welcome Jonathan to Hua Hin Today.”

“The combination of Jonathan’s experience, enthusiasm and passion for Hua Hin makes him an ideal fit for Hua Hin Today during the next stages of the company’s growth,” Dr Thanachai said.

“Hua Hin Today is about to embark on an exciting new direction and Jonathan will play a fundamental role in driving that new direction”.

