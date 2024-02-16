Hua Hin Today launches “Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Hua Hin Today is delighted to announce the launch of our new travel series, “Let’s Go.”

This innovative series is set to showcase over 80 remarkable locations across the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, catering to both residents of Hua Hin and Cha Am, as well as visitors to the region.

The aim is for “Let’s Go” to become a useful guide for those keen on exploring the diverse districts spanning from Khao Yoi in Phetchaburi to Bang Saphan Noi in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The series aims to inspire and motivate people to take trips to these provinces, and along Thailand’s Royal Coast, uncovering a plethora of attractions along the way.

The focal point of “Let’s Go” will be its wide-ranging coverage of various destinations. From the serene beauty of national parks and hidden beaches to the rich cultural allure of local attractions, the series will also highlight popular cafes, eateries, and Instagram-worthy spots. This extensive selection caters to a broad spectrum of interests, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Hua Hin Today will feature each location in a dedicated post on our social media pages and website every week. This digital showcase will be complemented by a round-up or special feature in our print monthly print edition. Readers and travelers are encouraged to follow the journey using the hashtag #letsgohuahin.

A key component of the series is its practical approach. For each highlighted location, “Let’s Go” will provide essential information on how to get there from Hua Hin, including travel distances and journey times.

“We have put a lot of planning into the Let’s Go series and we hope it will become a go-to resource for anyone wishing to discover the hidden and celebrated gems of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan,” said Jonathan Fairfield, editor of Hua Hin Today.

“The series not only aims to enrich the travel experience of Hua Hin Today readers but can also help to boost local tourism by bringing attention to lesser-known areas deserving of exploration and appreciation,” Jonathan added.

We invite our readers to follow our social media channels and website for weekly updates, and don’t miss our special monthly features in the newspaper.

Share your experiences with us using #letsgohuahin and be part of a community that celebrates the beauty and diversity of our region.

To kick off the “Let’s Go” series, we have highlighted four locations to start your adventure: two in Phetchaburi and two in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat and Wat Tang Sai

A must-visit landmark in Prachuap Khiri Khan is the stunning Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat, located just a 15-minute drive from Thap Sakae in the Bang Saphan district.

This religious complex is home to Wat Tang Sai, one of the most magnificent temples in southern Thailand, if not the entire region. Constructed in 1996 to commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s golden jubilee, this five-story temple complex includes nine pagodas representing His Majesty The King Rama IX.

The interior of Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat is divided into five significant levels, each serving a unique purpose from a basement rainwater reservoir to an ordination hall housing four Buddha statues in different postures. The main hall features the revered Phra Buddha Leelakanjanawabphit statue, and the top floor enshrines sacred relics within a teak Busabok.

Visitors can also enjoy breathtaking views of the neighboring coastline from the rear of the complex. In 2023, this site was recognized in TAT’s “Unseen New Chapters” campaign.

Travel time from Hua Hin: 2hrs 15 mins

Distance: 155km

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/rc2NK3nvn2wqexicA

Wat Tham Chaeng in Cha-am – Home of Thailand’s Largest Naga Statue

At Wat Tham Chaeng in Cha-am, visitors will find Thailand’s largest naga statue, an awe-inspiring sight standing 31 meters tall and stretching over 227 meters in length.

This two-year project has resulted in a statue with a 2-meter diameter, intricately designed as a Yantra talisman, the most revered and sacred in Yantra beliefs.

Devotees visit the statue to seek blessings from “Grandfather Phaya Petch Kiri,” also known as Maha Muni Sri Suthon Nakhon Ratcha.

It’s widely believed that deities protect those who seek blessings here, bestowing safety, success in work, business, and good fortune in wealth.

As a symbol of prosperity, this landmark is not only a spiritual site but also a fantastic photo opportunity for visitors in Phetchaburi Province.

Travel time from Hua Hin: 35 mins

Distance: 35km

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/NhGBg7rFQSsYBEYf9

Koh Talu

Explore the stunning Koh Talu, an island paradise in the Bang Saphan Noi District of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Accessible by a 15-minute speed boat ride or a 30-minute journey by a regular boat, this island offers a rich blend of serene beaches, lush mountains, and coconut gardens.

Notable beaches like Ao Mook, Ao Sai Yai, and Ao Thian boast clean, white sands and crystal-clear waters, ideal for diving, kayaking, and simply relaxing.

The island’s marine life is vibrant, with an abundance of corals and schools of colorful fish. Visitors can indulge in a range of activities including camping, trekking, mountain climbing, and snorkeling.

Koh Talu Island Resort, the only resort on this private island, offers comfortable accommodations with rooms spread across two of the island’s three bays. The resort’s activities, such as kayaking and snorkeling, complement the serene setting, providing an exclusive and tranquil experience.

Travel time from Hua Hin: Approx 3.5hrs

Distance: Approx 205km

More info: https://www.taluisland.com/

Phetchaburi Aquaculture Demonstration Farm

Located in the Ban Laem District of Phetchaburi Province, the Phetchaburi Royal Sea Farm or Phetchaburi Aquaculture Demonstration Farm is a model marine farm initiated by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Addressing the challenges faced by local fishermen and aquaculturists, the farm, showcases sustainable practices in integrated aquaculture with a complete natural food chain management and a circulating water system that minimizes environmental impact.

Visitors can explore various facilities at the farm, including the working pavilion, seaside pavilion, and areas for cultivating grape algae and fish ponds.

The farm operates as a center of learning, where visitors can gain insights into integrated fishing, local development, and aquaculture. Additionally, it functions as a tourist spot, offering a serene atmosphere by the sea, perfect for leisurely walks and photography.

The community coffee shop in front of the project offers a variety of café drinks and displays products and souvenirs for sale. Whether passing by or planning a visit, the Phetchaburi Royal Sea Farm is an enlightening and enjoyable destination.

Open daily from 08.00 to 16.00 hrs.

Travel time from Hua Hin: 1hr 10 mins

Distance: 80km

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/JB8c4kERZSN6dc5b6

