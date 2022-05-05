Hua Hin Today launches new email newsletter – here’s how to subscribe

Sign up to our free newsletter to receive updates direct to your inbox every Monday and Thursday

Hua Hin Today is to launch a new twice weekly email newsletter which will include the latest news, information and events happening in Hua Hin, Cha Am and Pranburi.

The newsletter builds on Hua Hin Today’s existing digital and print offerings and will allow us to share even more content to the community in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

The newsletter’s selection of content and its clean design will ensure subscribers can easily keep up to date with what’s happening.

As well as localised content, the newsletter will also include special features and information about topics of importance to expats in Thailand.

Jonathan Fairfield, Hua Hin Today Editor said: “I believe the new Hua Hin Today newsletter will be really useful for people living in Hua Hin and the surrounding area”.

“We have seen some really good growth in terms of new users and engagement across our website and Facebook page since the start of the year.

“We have also increased distribution of our print edition to include more locations throughout Hua Hin, Cha Am and Pranburi.

“However, the newsletter will enable us to reach even more people and give subscribers the opportunity to read content that may be missed in their busy news feeds on Facebook and Twitter”.

The first edition of the Hua Hin Today newsletter will be sent out on Monday May 9, 2022.

Subscribing to the Hua Hin Today newsletter is easy and only takes a couple of seconds to do.

Subscribing also ensures the latest headlines are sent directly to your inbox without you having to go looking for them.

Everyone who subscribes to the Hua Hin Today newsletter between now and 8am on Monday May 9, 2022 will automatically be entered into a draw to win an overnight stay for two at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

