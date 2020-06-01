Hua Hin tops list of ‘dream destination’ outside Bangkok

Hua Hin placed second only after Bangkok on the list of “Thailand’s Top Ten Dream Destinations,” according to a survey by travel booking site Booking.com. An additional recognition for the region is the appearance of Cha-Am at No 8.

The influential travel and lifestyle publication BLT Bangkok has also featured this information. Data from the survey, conducted during the two months since March, show that many around the country are looking forward to the day they can travel again.

Places in Thailand top the list of dream destinations, garnering a 72 percent preference, compared to 54 percent in 2019. Survey respondents gave preference to destinations that are vibrant and cultured, and beach towns also scored well.

Night markets and a wide variety of food and outdoor activities figured high on the list of what Thais looked forward to during their stay-at-home period.

One conclusion that can be drawn from this survey is that destinations that are far from Bangkok, with air travel being the usual means of transportation, may have lost much of their appeal because of the increased restrictions that air travellers will likely face post-lockdown.

The uncertainty involved in cross-provincial travel – to Phuket, for example – may also be a disincentive for would-be travellers.

Thailand’s Top Ten Dream Destinations According to Booking.com

Bangkok Hua Hin Chiang Mai Koh Chang Jomtien Beach (Pattaya) Pattaya City Patong Beach Cha-Am South Pattaya Ao Nang Beach (Krabi)

