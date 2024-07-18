Hua Hin Town Plan nears approval after nearly a decade in development

The Hua Hin Town Plan, a comprehensive urban development blueprint nearly a decade in the making, is expected to receive approval from the government next year.

This plan, which has undergone numerous revisions and public hearings, aims to expand Hua Hin’s official boundaries and enhance infrastructure and development opportunities in the region.

According to the Thap Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, the revised plan has successfully passed the public hearing stage and is now being prepared for submission to the Cabinet. If approved, the plan will be announced and implemented in early 2025.

The new Hua Hin Town Plan will significantly increase the municipality’s size, expanding from 87 to 327 square kilometers. This expansion will incorporate the areas of Thap Tai and Hin Lek Fai, effectively making Hua Hin municipality area about four times larger than its current size.

The updated plan focuses on land use regulations across various sectors, including commercial and residential buildings, industrial factories, agricultural zones, and military areas. It aims to provide clarity for landowners and potential buyers on how to utilise their land in compliance with local regulations.

The town plan will categorise land by colour, each representing different usage and construction control laws:

Yellow – Low-Density Residential Zone Orange – Middle Density Residential Zone Red – Commercial Center Zone Purple – Industrial and Warehouse Zone Green – Rural and Agricultural Zone Light Green – Open Space for Recreation and Environmental Conservation Light Green with White Diagonal Lines – Forest Conservation Land Olive Green – Educational Institution Zone Gray – Religious Institutes Zone Blue – Governmental Institutions, Public Utilities, and Amenities Zone Safety Zones in Military Service Areas

Residents and stakeholders can currently access land use details through the land use inspection system available in Thai language at https://plludds.dpt.go.th/landuse. This system will be updated to reflect the new town plan once it is officially announced.

The implementation of the new Hua Hin Town Plan aims to guide future development in a structured and regulated manner, ensuring sustainable growth and proper land use management for the expanded municipality.

comments