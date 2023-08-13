Hua Hin Trail Runners x Banyan Privilege Club set to host special sunrise hike & trail run at Banyan Golf Club

Adventure-seekers, runners, and nature enthusiasts are in for a treat.

The Hua Hin Trail Runners, in collaboration with the Banyan Privilege Club, have announced a special upcoming event: Sunrise Hike & Trail Run at the Banyan Golf Club on Saturday, 26 August.

Participants can enjoy a memorable morning as they explore the seldom seen trails around the Banyan Golf Club.

Guided by expert hikers and runners, you will reach some amazing view points looking over Hua Hin.

A great start to a healthy, active weekend

For those keen on joining, there are three distinct groups to choose from:

Hikers Group: A 60-90-minute guided hike navigated through the rolling hills. This moderately challenging journey is curated and led by Banyan’s resident health coach, Romain, making it an ideal choice for those with moderate fitness levels.

Trail Runners Group: A more intense 90-120-minute trail run which includes challenging off-road tracks and steep climbs. The Hua Hin Trail Running team guides this group, allowing everyone to run at their preferred pace. This route is best suited for experienced runners.

Special Route: Designed for those who’d like a more leisurely experience, this 2.4 km route is along the golf course. Participants can savor a serene walk, before returning back to The Terrace to enjoy the views of the golf course.

After the hike or run, participants can enjoy a sumptuous breakfast buffet at The Terrace Restaurant, basking in the majestic views. The spread features a selection of eggs, bread, authentic Thai dishes, and refreshing fresh juices.

This unique event is open to all, including non-members, at a nominal fee of THB 350 net per person.

Moreover, Banyan Privilege Club members will receive a special 10% discount upon presenting their membership card.

Pre-registration is a must to ensure a seamless experience for all. Participants can register HERE.

Event Agenda:

06:45 am: Arrival at the Banyan Golf Club. Facilities for changing and safekeeping personal belongings will be available.

07:00 am: Participants will gather for a brief on the route.

07:10 am: The hike and run commence.

08:30 am: Breakfast buffet at The Terrace Restaurant.

11:00 am: Event conclusion.

For those who’d want to freshen up post the activities, shower facilities will be available.

Bring water​, shoes​ with​ good​ grip, sunscreen and hat. Hiking​ poles are optional.

Mark your calendars and ensure you REGISTER for this not-to-be-missed event in the heart of Hua Hin.

