Hua Hin transport operators awarded SHA+, hotels hit 90% occupancy

More than 80 transportation operators in Hua Hin have received the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA+) certification.

At a presentation on Tuesday (Dec 7) Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul and Mr. Isara Thapanaset, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, as well as others, presented a total of 87 public transportation operators in Hua Hin with SHA, SHA+, and HDC safety certifications.

The SHA and SHA+ certifications have been given to public transport operators because they are in direct contact with tourists.

Mayor Nopporn said the move will help to reassure locals and tourists with regards to safety and hygiene, as well as helping to put measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Petchaburi area.

Meanwhile, provincial TAT chief Mr. Isara Thapanaset revealed how the recent lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has been good for businesses in the province.

Mr Isara spoke of the improving tourism situation in the province in recent weeks, adding that there are more Thai and foreign tourists visiting Hua Hin.

Mr Isara said that at weekends occupancy rates at hotels is around 80-90% with some of the larger hotels reporting being fully booked over the recent long weekend.

