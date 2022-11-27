Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade to be held in December

Good news for car enthusiasts, the Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade is set to take place from 16-18 December 2022.

The event, which is now in its 20th year, is organised by The Vintage Car Association and will be held at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

“Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade is in its 20th year and this year we have partnered up with a new ally, Dusit Thani Hua Hin Hotel,” stated Kwanchai Paphatphong, President of the Vintage Car Club of Thailand.

The event will not only help to boost tourism in Hua Hin, but across the whole region from Phetchaburi to Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The vintage car parade has always received strong support from the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, Cha-Am Municipality, Hua Hin Municipality, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr Kwanchai explained.

This year’s event will be organised under the banner “Turn Back the Clock…Feel the Breezes…Enjoy the Sea Views” and will give people in Hua Hin and Cha Am the chance to see a wide range of valuable and rare classic cars.

The event will formally begin on December 16 with a caravan procession of the cars from Auto Rendezvous Museum on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok to the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, which will include stops at Kaeng Krachan National Park and Monsoon Valley Vineyard along the way.

Then on Saturday afternoon (Dec 17) between 3:00 PM and 4:30 PM the Dusit Thani will prepare activities that enable visitors to get a closer look at the cars. Visitors will have the opportunity to take a trip in some of the cars and have a special photograph memento of the experience.

Furthermore, on Saturday evening, the Dusit Thani will be hosting a special gala dinner event.

People who want to see vintage automobiles up close can obtain tickets in advance by calling Kru Girl at 08-9130-6150.

More details are also available at www.facebook.com/VintageCarClub.

Proceeds from the event will help to raise funds for the Christian Foundation for the Blind in Thailand and the Ban Wang Koi School in Thap Thai, Hua Hin.

