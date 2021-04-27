Hua Hin wants to welcome foreign tourists from October 1

Hua Hin is gearing up to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.

A meeting held on Monday (April 27) saw the formal launch of what tourism chiefs and local officials are calling ‘Hua Hin Recharge’.

The aim is for Hua Hin to be included in Thailand’s reopening plans, with the likes of Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya.

The plans would allow vaccinated foreigners to visit Hua Hin without the need to quarantine in a hotel room.

The proposals are similar to the so-called ‘Sandbox’ plan in Phuket.

Under the proposals discussed on Monday, foreign tourists wishing to travel to Hua Hin will need to show proof they have been vaccinated and will also need to pass a rapid COVID-19 test on arrival.

They will also be required to download the Thailand Plus mobile app in order to facilitate contact tracing. All this will need to be done after landing in Bangkok and before check in at a hotel in Hua Hin.

Thai language news site Banmuang reported that downtown Hua Hin and Nong Khae district, which includes Khao Takiab, the area where the Holiday Inn is located and further down the coast past Suan Son, have been earmarked for inclusion in the proposals.

This area covers 86 square kilometers and includes 182 hotels.

While tourists will not be limited to only stay in their hotel rooms, they will be required to only stay in Hua Hin centre or Nong Khae for a minimum of seven days. Once the 7 days is completed, they will be free to travel anywhere in Thailand.

Plans are also being formulated for travel operators to offer packages to other destinations within Thailand. The aim for this is to easily allow tourists to travel to the likes of Pattaya or Phuket after they have completed their 7 days in Hua Hin, and vice versa.

Officials believe that the Hua Hin Recharge plan will bring approximately 100,000 foreign tourists to the resort, from the places such as China, Germany, UK, Japan and Scandinavia.

Hua Hin Recharge would be worth about 1.2 billion baht to the local economy.

However, fundamental to the plans will be the speed in which tourism workers can be vaccinated.

Banmuang reported that Hua Hin has approximately 89,000 workers in the tourism industry and that a total of 350,000 doses of the vaccine will be needed in order for Hua Hin Recharge to begin on Oct 1.

The aim is to have 70% of Hua Hin’s population vaccinated by the end of September.

The plans for Hua Hin Recharge will be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next month.

The post has been republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

