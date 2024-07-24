Hua Hin waste reduction project reviewed in municipal meeting

On July 23, 2024, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, chaired a meeting to review and share lessons from the “Leftover Dog, Monkey Wants Some Too” organic waste reduction project. The meeting, held at the Naret Damri Room in Hua Hin Municipality Office, aimed to assess the project’s progress and address challenges encountered during the fiscal year 2024.

Attendees included Deputy Mayors Ms. Pailin Kongpan and Ms. Bussaba Choksuchat, Municipal Council Member Ms. Nonglak Phadungthos, Municipal Clerk Mr. Jeerawat Phrahmanee, and Deputy Municipal Clerk Chief Petty Officer Likit Nunnin, who reported on the project. Heads of all administrative departments, Mr. Teerapun Jadpol, Director of the Health and Environment Division, officials, and representatives from various networks including educational institutions, restaurants, shopping centres, and communities within Hua Hin Municipality also participated.

The “Leftover Dog, Monkey Wants Some Too” project is designed to maintain cleanliness on public roads and enhance Hua Hin’s image as a tourist city. It aims to change the behaviour of residents who leave food scraps by the roadside, build a network for waste management, process organic waste into food for stray dogs and monkeys, reduce the volume of organic waste destined for landfills, and cut costs associated with waste collection and disposal.

During the meeting, participants shared the outcomes of the project, discussed the challenges and obstacles encountered, and collectively brainstormed ways to improve operations, minimise errors, and build on the project’s successes in the future. The discussions focused on refining waste management strategies to ensure more effective processing and better community involvement in maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The project has seen significant involvement from local stakeholders, highlighting the community’s commitment to addressing waste management issues and promoting a cleaner Hua Hin.

comments