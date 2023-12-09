Hua Hin welcomes new police chief

Police Colonel Kampnat Na Wichai has officially been appointed as the Chief of the Hua Hin Police Station. The appointment ceremony took place at the station on Friday (Dec 8).

Reflecting traditional practices, he began his tenure by paying respects at the local guardian spirits’ shrine, seeking blessings for good fortune in his upcoming duties.

The ceremony saw an official handover to take place as as Police Colonel Hongsaphrom Wisitthanachai, the outgoing Chief, passed the station’s flag to Colonel Kampnat, symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility.

The event was attended by Mr. Worapoj Limakom, Chairman of the Hua Hin Police Advisory Committee, along with other advisors, committee members, and dignitaries from the Hua Hin Police Mediation Center. The officers of the Hua Hin Police were also in attendance to welcome their new commanding officer.

In his inaugural address, Colonel Kampnat outlined his vision and priorities for the police force under his command. He pledged to execute his duties with utmost dedication, focusing on innovation and enhancing operational efficiency. His approach aligns with the directives of the National Police Chief, Police General Torsak Sukvimol, and other senior officers in the region.

Colonel Kampnat emphasized the importance of adhering to the policies of the Royal Thai Police Headquarters. He expressed his commitment to safeguarding the monarchy, maintaining public order, reducing crime rates, addressing drug-related issues in Prachuap Khiri Khan, resolving pending cases, and fostering unity and cooperation within the police ranks.

Urging his officers to dedicate themselves fully to their responsibilities, Colonel Kampnat stressed the need for discipline and effective outcomes in their policing efforts. His leadership promises a focused approach to law enforcement, aiming to enhance safety and security for the residents of Hua Hin.

comments