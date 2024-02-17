Hua Hin welcomes the start of Yoga Festival 2024

The Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2024 officially commenced on Friday evening, welcoming over 130 yoga enthusiasts from both Thailand and abroad.

The event, held at the beachfront of the VERSO hua hin – a Veranda Collection in Khao Takiab, marks the beginning of a weekend dedicated to health, wellness, and yoga practices.

The festival was inaugurated by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office. They opened the event amidst the scenic backdrop of Hua Hin’s coastline, setting the stage for a series of yoga sessions led by seasoned instructors.

Mr. Archawan highlighted the collaborative effort behind the festival, involving various stakeholders such as the Hua Hin Municipality, Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Tourism Business Association, and several private sector partners including Thai AirAsia Hua Hin and Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin.

The festival, which runs from February 16-18, is part of a broader initiative to promote Hua Hin as a premier destination for health and wellness tourism.

The three-day event offers free evening workshops starting at 5:00 PM, where participants can learn from prominent yoga instructors. These sessions aim to attract not only local residents but also foreign expatriates and the Thai Millennium group, emphasizing the festival’s role in boosting tourism through health and wellness activities.

Organizers are employing the ‘Soft Power 5F’ strategy, focusing on the synergies between sports and health tourism to draw visitors. By doing so, the Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2024 seeks to not only enhance the region’s reputation as a health tourism hub but also to encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles through yoga.

The festival is an opportunity for both seasoned practitioners and newcomers to explore the benefits of yoga, engage with the community, and experience the beauty of Hua Hin’s coastal landscape.

