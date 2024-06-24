Hua Hin welcomes tourists on KIHA 183 train

The region recently welcomed the Thai Tourism Business Association (TTBA) and over 200 Thai and international tourists traveling on the KIHA 183 train route from Bangkok to Suan Son Pradipat.

On June 22, 2024, at 2:00 PM, Mr. Somkid Chantanameth, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, along with Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Ms. Jirawan Boonrit, Deputy Director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Ms. Monthira Si Mek, Tourism Coordination Officer, Head of Standards and Tourist Safety Supervision, and other relevant officials, welcomed Mr. Kantapong Thananuengroj, President of the TTBA, and the group of tourists traveling on the KIHA 183 train route from Bangkok to Suan Son Pradipat during June 22-23, 2024.

The group’s itinerary included a visit to Rajabhakti Park in the afternoon, where they paid respects to the seven former kings of Thailand. Colonel Prasert Sunanthachai, Director of Rajabhakti Park, provided a warm welcome to the visitors.

This event marks the inaugural route of the KIHA 183 train from Bangkok to Suan Son Pradipat (Hua Hin), organized by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in collaboration with the TTBA.

The KIHA 183 train in Thailand is a refurbished Japanese diesel multiple unit originally from Hokkaido, Japan. Built in the early 1980s, these trains were designed to handle the harsh weather conditions of Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture. In 2021, the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido) donated 17 of these trains to Thailand. After arriving in Thailand, they were modified to fit the country’s meter gauge tracks, and their engines and electrical systems were overhauled.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) uses these trains for special tourist excursions. The KIHA 183 trains offer various trips across Thailand, featuring visits to cultural, spiritual, and natural attractions. The program includes both one-day and overnight trips, with routes covering destinations such as Chonburi, Lopburi, and Prachinburi.

This weekend, the train visited Prachuap Khiri Khan. These trips are designed to enhance the tourist experience with comfortable, modern amenities, such as automatic doors and seats that can be reclined and swivelled.

comments