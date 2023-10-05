Hua Hin Wine Expo to spotlight local gastronomy amid wine showcase

The upcoming Hua Hin Wine Expo, set to take place on November 3, promises not just a rich selection of global and local wines but also an intriguing culinary revelation.

Organisers have announced the event’s gastronomic element, revealing that the Cha-Am/Hua Hin Chefs Association will introduce a unique signature dish representing Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Though patrons will need to attend the expo to experience the dish firsthand, a sneak peek into the ingredients has been shared. This exclusive dish will prominently feature ingredients iconic to the province, such as pineapples and seafood. A special culinary touch includes jasmine rice infused with coconut milk, elevating its aroma and flavor.

Visitors to the expo can anticipate a diverse range of wines in what is set to be a not to be missed event.

“In the spirit of wine and community, with 18 esteemed wine importers set to grace our event across two splendid sessions, we’ve witnessed an overwhelming response and keen interest from the vibrant Hua Hin Community and beyond,” said organiser John Murphy

Endorsed and under the patronage of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Italian Chamber of Commerce, and the Cha-Am/Hua Hin Chefs Association, the event has garnered significant support.

Among the notable participants are IWS (International Wines & Spirits), Siam Winery, Noble Marketing, McQuillan Wines, T/A Beverage, HP Supply, BB&B, Vinum Lector, GLT Italia, Tops Wine Cellar and Italasia, with many more to be confirmed in the run up to the event.

“With over 90 eager guests already registered, and expectations soaring to 190-200 attendees, including influential F&B Directors, purchasing heads, and GM’s from renowned hotels and restaurants, as well as esteemed local Thai patrons and expatriates, our event promises to be a grand celebration of taste and togetherness,” John added.

“It is also my pleasure to announce that our event will be complemented with the works of renowned local photographer Patrick Jacobs who will be showcasing his wonderful images of Hua Hin and the surrounding area.”

The expo is slated to unfold in two primary sessions:

The Industry Lunch, which takes place from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, is tailored for industry insiders. This daytime segment aims to offer enlightening workshops and foster connections between hoteliers, restaurant general managers, F&B directors and managers, and wine suppliers and importers.

Later, attendees can look forward to the Evening Event, scheduled from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. This segment is set to offer a blend of fine wines, live music, and a fantastic atmosphere, welcoming wine enthusiasts—both seasoned and newcomers—from Hua Hin and surrounding regions.

“It’s a thrilling experience when wine enthusiasts come together with wine importers to sample wines from around the world. The event provides a platform to exchange knowledge, explore Prachuap Khiri Khan’s gastronomy, and gain insights from wine experts during the industry sessions. This is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed by both wine lovers and industry professionals,” said event co-organiser Punyisa Chalauysophon.

For those interested in attending, tickets are priced at 1,250 THB. For more information and to secure your tickets, visit https://huahinwineexpo.com/.

Alternatively, attendees can also scan the provided QR code for quick access.

With its diverse offerings and opportunities for both leisure and business, the Hua Hin Wine Expo is poised to be a significant highlight in the region’s calendar of events.

comments