Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022 set for Feb 12 & 13

The Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022 will take place on the weekend of February 12 and 13.

On Monday (Jan 24) Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, presided over a meeting in preparation for hosting the event.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Boonperm Inthanapasat, Vice President of the Thai Mass Participation Sports Trade Association, Mr. Udom Duangkhae, President of the municipal council, Mr. Jeerat Prahmanee, Municipal Clerk of Hua Hin Municipality, the competition organising committee, and other related officials.

The meeting confirmed the Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022 will begin on Feb 12 at 4pm with a 4km family Fun Run.

The route will begin at Khao Takiab beach and continue along the shoreline to Suan Son Pradipat before returning back to the starting point, which is a distance of 4km.

On February 13, the main event begins at 4am at Suan Luang Rachini (19 rai).

The 21.1 km route will continue along Petchkasem Road, passing in front of Chatchai Market and on to Rajabhakti Park.

It is estimated there will be around 500 runners taking part.

Registration can be made online

The Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022 official Facebook page

The event had previously been due to take place in 2021 but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

comments