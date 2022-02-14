Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022 proves a great success

Runners from all over Thailand descended on Hua Hin as the city provided the venue for the Hua Hin Women’s Half Marathon 2022.

The event, which was organised in partnership with Nagoya Women’s Marathon, included a 4km Color Splash Run along Khao Takiab beach on Saturday (Feb 12), before the 21.1km half marathon got underway at 4am on Sunday (Feb 13).

The half marathon began at 19 Rai and finished at Rajabhakti Park.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayudhya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said the aim is for the Hua Hin Women’s Marathon to become a world renowned event and to create a new dimension for events along the Thai Riviera.

Such events help to stimulate the local economy but also help to showcase Hua Hin, which in turn is likely to persuade those who took part in the event to re-visit Hua Hin again in the future, Mr. Chiruit said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pairote Sao Nuam, Assistant Manager of the Office of the Health Promotion Fund said events such as the Hua Hin Women’s Marathon help boost activity among women while at the same time increasing awareness of the importance of keeping healthy and living a more active lifestyle.

The Hua Hin Women’s Marathon was won by Piyanuch Sukchat with a time of 01:27:37, while Wanphen Phrompet came in 2nd place with Hua Hin based runner Pla Kitsanee finishing in 3rd in the Thai category, while Kenya’s Dorcas Tarus finished in 1st place in the expat category.

Like so many events, sporting events in Thailand have been at a standstill for much of the past 18 months.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions now starting to be eased, more running and similar events are being held around in Thailand.

Locally, the Scenic Half Marathon is due to take place in Pranburi on March 26-27.

