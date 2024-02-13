Hua Hin Yoga Festival to take place Feb 16-18, 2024

Hua Hin Yoga Festival will take place between Feb 16-18, 2024. The event starts at 5pm each evening and is free of charge but you need to register beforehand.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, in collaboration with Hua Hin Municipality, Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thai AirAsia Hua Hin, YEC Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Verso Hotel Hua Hin – A Veranda Collection Hua Hin Prachuap Khiri Khan, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Shakti Yoga and government and private sector partners organize Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2024 on February 16 – 18, 2024 at Khao Takiab Beach in front of Verso Hua Hin Hotel – A Veranda Collection.

TAT invites visitors to participate in a yoga workshop led by a well-known yoga instructor who will share knowledge with yogis in the evenings on all three days beginning at 5:00 p.m. in a cozy setting before the sun sets. It is free of charge.

Targeting the market of foreign tourists living in Thailand (Expat) and Thai Millennium tourists who enjoy yoga, especially Expat groups in the area from Bangkok to come travel and participate in health tourism activities Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2024 in the Hua Hin area, TAT focuses on using Soft Power 5 F sports tourism activities and health tourism to drive tourism. Prioritize using communication to establish travel trends and to reaffirm that Hua Hin is a destination for health tourism among expats.

Travelers will attend a workshop and practice yoga with instructor JIMMY on February 16, 2024. Meet SANDEED, the yoga instructor, on February 17, 2024. Meet instructor VAN ROMANO on the last day, February 18, 2024. Yoga exercises are just as popular worldwide as sports or other types of physical activity as a way to train the body and mind. Due to the fact that yoga is a form of exercise that is appropriate for people of all genders and ages, particularly those who may be at risk of developing office syndrome, where yoga may help lower the risk of illness. Above all, it is crucial for promoting focus and relaxation in both work and daily life.

The Hua Hin Yoga Festival’s events had been organized in this respect the previous year. The yoga activity on Hua Hin’s picturesque beach has drawn the interest of numerous foreign and Thai tourists, including expat groups. Travelers have shared and recommended it to TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office. As a result, we are inviting travelers who would like to take part in the activity to apply either in person on the day of the event (limited spots offered) or online using the form on the fan page of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.

Hua Hin Yoga Festival Event Details

Dates: February 16 – 18, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Khao Takiab Beach, in front of Veranda Resort Hua Hin – MGallery by Sofitel, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Cvvvjn4PUFZ2jeb8?g_st=ic

Dress Code: Wear comfortable and flexible clothing suitable for yoga, and don’t forget your yoga mat!

Participation is free, but you need to register first!

Registration: Secure your spot by registering in advance at: https://eform.tourismthailand.org/public/hua-hin-yoga-festival-2024

Instructors: Our festival features experienced yoga instructors from Thailand and internationally, including:

February 16: JIMMY

February 17: SANDEED

February 18: VAN ROMANO

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to practice yoga in an idyllic setting, guided by skilled instructors.

comments