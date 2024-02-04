Hua Hin’s 26th Red Cross Fair to be held February 24 to March 4

The Hua Hin Red Cross and Local Goodies Fair returns for its 26th edition this year, promising a vibrant mix of charity, culture, and community spirit.

Scheduled from February 24 to March 4, 2024, the fair will unfold over the expansive 25-acre activity ground situated behind the Bluport Hua Hin Shopping Mall on Soi Hua Hin 102.

This annual event, a cornerstone of Hua Hin’s community efforts, will feature a diverse array of charity booths, including the much-anticipated Red Cross lottery. With tickets available for just 20 baht, attendees have the opportunity to win an array of prizes each night, ranging from motorcycles and bicycles to gold necklaces, refrigerators, electrical appliances, and even electric bicycles. The fair opens daily from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM, inviting all to partake in the fun-filled activities.

Visitors can explore booths by OTOP (One Tambon One Product) offering local specialties and souvenirs, as well as stalls featuring bargain-priced goods, consumer products, furniture, ornamental plants, and a plethora of food options including traditional snacks and fresh seafood. The event will also host government agency exhibitions, student performances, charity dance shows, a mobile amusement park with modern rides, and nightly concerts by top artists.

This year’s lineup of performers includes Montakan Kaenkoon, Nescafe Srinakorn, First “I am Thai”, Nancy Topline, Wutti Pabon, Chok Lotto, and the Back Stage on Tour band, alongside the Rumwong troupe Mangkudpet, ensuring entertainment for all ages throughout the fair.

A press conference scheduled for February 7 at the Bluport Hua Hin Shopping Mall will offer further details about the event. Under the rallying slogan “We support the Red Cross, the Red Cross supports us,” the fair not only serves as a hub for entertainment but also as a vital fundraiser for the Hua Hin Red Cross’s charitable activities.

The funds raised will directly support relief operations, assist victims of natural disasters, and aid the underprivileged, disabled, and disadvantaged in and around Hua Hin District.

This initiative aligns with the mission of the Thai Red Cross Society and the Red Cross of Prachuap Khiri Khan to “Alleviate Suffering, Promote Well-being,” focusing on improving life quality and addressing local community problems through various means, including providing consumer goods, kitchen utensils, bedding, mosquito nets, medication, repairing houses, aiding bedridden patients, and donating wheelchairs.

comments