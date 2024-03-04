Hua Hin’s annual Red Cross fair draws to a close

The annual Red Cross fair is drawing to a close tonight, March 4, after more than a week of festivities and fundraising efforts.

The “26th Red Cross and Hua Hin District Goods Fair,” which began on February 24, has been held at the 25-rai event space on Soi Hua Hin 102, adjacent to the Bluport Hua Hin.

This year’s fair has attracted large crowds each evening, comprising both locals and tourists who came to enjoy the culinary delights, shopping opportunities, and vibrant atmosphere.

The fair’s main attraction has been the Red Cross booth, where attendees could purchase charity lottery tickets for 20 baht each. The proceeds from these sales are earmarked for disaster relief efforts, as well as support for the needy, disabled, underprivileged, and various other charitable activities in the community.

Among the prizes up for grabs in the nightly lottery draws were motorcycles, bicycles, gold necklaces, refrigerators, electrical appliances, and electric bicycles, ensuring that the stakes were high for participants hoping to win big while contributing to a good cause.

Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the District Chief of Hua Hin, and Mrs. Usa Puangwalaisin, the President of the Hua Hin Red Cross Branch, alongside their team, have been presenting the various prizes to the fortunate winners in front of the bustling Red Cross booth.

The fair has also been a showcase for the OTOP (One Tambon One Product) initiative, with stalls selling local specialties and souvenirs from Hua Hin, alongside affordable consumer goods, furniture, ornamental plants, and flowers.

Food stalls offering local snacks, fresh seafood, and a mobile amusement park with modern rides added to the festive atmosphere. Every night, the event has feature live music performances from leading artists and famous bands.

