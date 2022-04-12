Hua Hin’s Chiva-Som opens Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som marks official opening with grand ceremony

A global pioneer in wellness and transforming lifestyles, Chiva-Som, celebrated the official opening of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar on 29th March 2022 with a highly anticipated grand opening ceremony.

A landmark wellbeing destination, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) infused with evidence-based wellness practices, and the world’s first wellness focused family resort.

Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, says, “Today marks a special day in the history of Chiva-Som.

The opening of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som goes beyond our commitment to expand our global presence.

This spectacular property is a special celebration of the national sustainability and wellbeing vision of the country. Together with our partners at Msheireb Properties, Zulal will define new heights in the wellness industry.”

Eng. Nasser Matar Al Kawari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, the owning company of Zulal Wellness Resort says, “We are very happy to open Zulal Wellness Resort in partnership with the internationally renowned Chiva-Som.

The resort is aligned with our mission at Msheireb Properties to develop modern projects that are environmentally sustainable. We are excited to offer wellness treatments that are deeply rooted in the Qatari and wider Arab culture, presented in exceptional world class wellness facilities.

While adopting a new approach to Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine and enhancing wellness for new generation and family bonding, the resort is set to significantly contribute to boosting the national tourism sector and support Qatar’s strategic plans in achieving economic diversification and its National Vision.”

Zulal Wellness Resort is managed by Chiva-Som, an internationally acclaimed pioneer in lifestyle transformation with over two decades of experience honed at its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.

The opening of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som continues this commitment, further characterising the brand’s deep emphasis on indigenous wellness practices.

Zulal offers two distinct paths to achieving wellness goals, the adults only Zulal Serenity and Zulal Discovery, which invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.

A menu of over 400 wellness treatments aim to inspire positive and enduring lifestyle changes.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som looks forward to welcoming individuals, families and groups of friends from around the world to experience its world-class facilities and international standards of service rooted in Qatari hospitality.

