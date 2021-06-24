Hua Hin trash to be dumped 115kms away in Phetchaburi

Garbage collected in Hua Hin and Pranburi may be sent to Phetchaburi for disposal after an agreement to use a local landfill site is set to end.

Provincial officials are urgently trying to find a solution to an impending waste management problem after it was announced that a landfill site located near Thanarat Camp Educational Center can no longer be used from July 1.

A meeting of the province’s Committee on Waste Management held on Wednesday (June 23) and chaired by Ms. Chamaiporn Ampaichit, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, heard how the 20 year contract with the operators of the landfill site near the Thanarat Camp will not be renewed and therefore the site will no longer be available for use by the local municipalities.

Details on why the agreement with the operators of the landfill site will not be renewed were not released.

This means that from July 1, 21 local government organisations, including the municipalities of Hua Hin and Pranburi will need to find alternative locations for waste disposal.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Montree Chupu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin said that Hua Hin generates between 170-190 tons of waster per day.

At present, the only viable solution is to send waste to a 2,000 rai landfill site in the Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi.

The site has been surveyed and the company which operates the site is capable of processing Hua Hin’s waste, Mr. Montree said.

Disposal of the trash would cost 321 baht per ton.

However, because the Khao Yoi landfill site is 115 km away from Hua Hin, sending waste there may only be a short term solution, with the province urgently needing to find a site within Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr Montree said.

Another meeting will be held at the end of June in a bid to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile the committee also discussed ways to convert waste into electricity in order to provide a long term solution to waste management.

Officials met with a private company specialising in operating waste-to-energy power plants. A feasibility study is to take place and processing plant is set to be built locally within the next 3 to 5 years.

