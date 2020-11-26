Hua Hin’s hospitality in welcoming festival visitors

On 24 Nov, Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee, officers from Hua Hin Police Station and management of Hubster Hua Hin (organiser of the jazz festival) visited shops near the entrance of Centara Grand beachfront, where the festival will be held, asking shop owners for their cooperation in being a good host and welcoming tourists and visitors for the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival with Thai hospitality and a warm smile from the heart.

The two-day event which will be held on Dec 4 – 5 from 16:00 until midnight is expected to draw in huge crowds and music lovers from all over. With two gigantic stages and more than 30 performing artists, the jazz festival is by far the biggest musical event to be organised this year.

Source: www.huahinsarn.com

Photos: Hua Hin Sarn

