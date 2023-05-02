Hua Hin’s iconic Chat Chai Market to undergo a revamp

Hua Hin’s iconic Chat Chai Market is set to undergo a major revitalization, according to plans announced by Hua Hin Municipality.

The market, which has been a fixture of the Hua Hin community for almost a century, will be modernized and upgraded to meet the needs of both locals and tourists.

The plans were revealed on April 28 when Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, held a meeting with more than 100 traders at Chat Chai Market to discuss plans to improve the market.

The project will involve both the development of new products and the upgrading of existing offerings to be more contemporary, while still retaining the unique character of the historic market. Additionally, the market’s layout will be reorganized to provide more organized parking and shopping areas.

The revitalization effort will also involve reaching out to local vendors and assessing their product offerings. Any vendors who have not sold any products in the market for over three months will be contacted and asked to either update their offerings or vacate their spaces.

Chat Chai Market was first built in 1926 and has since become a well-known destination for both Thai and foreign visitors. The market features a semi-circular design with seven connecting curves, representing the seven eras of Thailand’s Rattanakosin period. The market has a diverse range of products, including fresh seafood, dry goods, and souvenirs, making it a one-stop-shop for visitors looking for local goods at reasonable prices.

The revitalization project is expected to take around a year to complete, with the aim of bringing the market up to modern standards while preserving its unique cultural identity. The improved market is expected to continue to serve as a lively and bustling hub for both local and foreign visitors for years to come.

The initiative is part of the Municipality’s commitment to improving local attractions and promoting tourism in the region.

