Hua Hin’s new shell pattern trousers prove popular head of Songkran Festival

Hua Hin has introduced a new fashion trend that’s proving popular with locals and tourists alike: shell pattern trousers.

Designed to celebrate the area’s rich shellfish and seafood heritage, these trousers have quickly become a sought-after item, especially in anticipation of the upcoming Songkran water festival.

In a statement made on March 29, Kittipong Siripetchkasem, chairman of the local community group “We Are Friends,” shared insights into the overwhelming reception of the shell trousers.

The launch of the trousers is part of a collaboration between the group, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office, Hua Hin District, and Hua Hin Municipality, was part of the larger “Hua Hin Love #2 Hua Hin, the City of Shellfish” event.

This initiative seeks to emulate the success of the iconic “elephant pants” and to position Hua Hin as a “Land of Shells,” highlighting its coastal heritage and contributing to the local tourism and creative economy.

Following their launch in February, the trousers have seen continuous sales, numbering in the thousands. This success has been buoyed by their availability at key locations like the Hua Hin Market Village shopping center, where they’ve attracted significant attention from both the public and tourists making purchases and reservations for the Songkran festivities.

Responding to the high demand, Kittipong announced the production of an additional thousand shell trousers, introducing a new light brown color alongside the original green. This move is designed to offer more variety to consumers, with the new stock expected to arrive by the end of April.

Coinciding with the trousers’ popularity, Hua Hin is also set to host the “Songkran Flower Shirt Basket Carry” event from April 11-13. This event, celebrated at the Pae Mai Market, aims to preserve and showcase Thailand’s cultural traditions through various activities.

Participants, particularly those donning the Hua Hin Shell Trousers, are encouraged to join in the Songkran water splashing festivities, with special souvenirs promised as a token of appreciation.

comments