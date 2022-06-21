Hua Hin’s next generation of bartenders take part in Bartender Upskill Workshop

There is more to making a good cocktail than simply mixing a couple of spirits together, adding some ice and serving it in a fancy glass.

Mixology is an art, as participants of a new training program in Hua Hin found out recently.

Monday (June 20) saw the formal launch of the Bartender Upskill Workshop, an initiative between the public and private sector aimed at boosting training and improving skills of people in the local tourism industry.

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over the launch of the project, which was held at the Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza.

Others in attendance included Mr. Saksri Sengteng, Director of the Prachuap Province Office of Skill Development, Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, Asst. Prof. Napaporn Naktim, Vice Rector of Wang Klai Kangwon Campus Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, Mr. Cell Dilon Executive Director Stamford International University Hua Hin-Cha-Am Campus.

The training program has been organised by the Prachuap Province Office of Skill Development in collaboration with the Tourism Council of Prachuap Province and the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

A total of 26 people will take part in the 30 hour training program, which includes both theoretical and practical training, along with additional input from members of the hotel management faculty of hospitality and tourism industry at Rajamangala University of Technology.

At the end of the training, there will be a mixology competition for participants to demonstrate the skills acquired during the training program.

Those who complete the training will receive a formal certification from the Department of Skill Development.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul said the training program will be beneficial for Hua Hin, particularly as more domestic and international tourists are expected to arrive in the city.

Mayor Nopporn said the training program will help those who attend learning bartending skills to that of an international standard.

comments