Hua Hin’s October 1 reopening could be delayed to Jan 2022

An official at the center of plans to reopen the popular resort of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khirikhan province has at last sounded a welcome note of realism.

Following outlandish claims coming from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the government about opening Thailand up to foreign tourism again and how much tourists will spend, comes a much more sober and somber outlook.

It comes from Pornrawee Seeleuangsawat who represents SME’s in the holiday city and is at the forefront of the “Hua Hin Recharge” plan.

This is, or perhaps more appropriately WAS, a plan to welcome double dosed foreign tourists to Hua Hin from October 1st, reports ASEAN NOW.

Before the latest wave of the pandemic started to devastate Thailand it was hoped this could bring in 1.2 billion baht to the local economy in the fourth quarter (October to the end of the year).

Pornrawee said that now this appeared “highly unlikely”.

She said that the recharge plan would need to be delayed until at least November, possibly December and even the start of 2022.

She reported small hotels in the town with occupancy rates of just 10% and 3-5 star establishments struggling to make 30% what with all the travel restrictions at the moment.

She called for more help for businesses with interest rate deferrals.

And she referred to the much heard call to the government coming from every tourist area outside of Phuket and Samui:

For goodness sake speed up the vaccine rollout to ensure 70% of the population is jabbed.

Thailand’s vaccine rollout has been universally criticized with many fearing that it will hinder prospects for the recovery of tourism even if the pandemic can be brought under control.

This post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

