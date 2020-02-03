Hua Hin’s Only Vineyard Wins 300 International Wine Awards

International Awards means awards from countries such as Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Japan and the United Kingdom with the host of medals and other awards from across the range of white, red and blended wines in the Monsoon Valley portfolio.

Most recently at the 2020 International Wine Challenge five awards were presented for the Monsoon Valley Colombard 2019, Signature White 2019 (Chenin Blanc), Cuvee De Siam Rouge 2015 (95% Shiraz with a touch of Sangiovese), White Shiraz Vintage 2019 and Valley Cuvée of Siam White Vintage 2014.

At the 2019 Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition silver and bronze medals were awarded for Monsoon Valley White Shiraz Vintage 2019, Signature Red Vintage 2016, Shiraz Vintage 2017 and Colombard Vintage 2019

We can’t list the full award list but the most awarded wines over the years have been Monsoon Valley’s Shiraz, winning 47 awards (including 2 gold medals) and the Monsoon Valley Colombard, winning 43 awards (including 1 gold medal). Another most prestigious wine with five gold medals has been the Monsoon Valley Cuvée De Siam Rouge.

The award milestone was announced at the Grand Opening of the Monsoon Valley Wine Bar on 22nd January as the rebirth of this long-established wine outlet. The Monsoon Valley Wine Bar was first opened at Market Village in 2011 and then moved to the current premises at the very central and accessible location in downtown Hua Hin in 2015.

However, a need to move with the times was recognised and over recent months a complete makeover has been undertaken. Guests at the sparkling Grand Opening were offered the opportunity to join Monsoon Valley luminaries including the Siam Winery Chief Operating Officer Chris Carter and General Manager of Food & Beverages Guido Campigotto to partake in a wine tasting session with a selection of these award-winning wines.

The learned advice of Suppached Sasomsin, the Deputy Director of Innovation & Winemaking was also on hand. He’s had the opportunity to travel many parts of the world to enhance his industry expertise but also to sometimes be the chaperone for wine bottles making the hazardous journey to be judged in award competitions. The new design of the wine bar successfully incorporates the best of a wine bar, restaurant, delicatessen and retail features. This allows the entire portfolio Monsoon Valley wines to be on sale in addition to other international and brands from the ‘World of Wines Selection’.

You can now savor a glass of wine and taste regional premium quality selected cheese or charcuterie and an array of signature and seafood dishes in the indoor lounge and dining area or on the welcoming outdoor terrace. Here you can get your favorite bottle at bargain prices in a fine dining restaurant, making your dinner an amazing great value wine and dine experience.

Apart from the changes to the wine bar design and customer comforts, a Privilege Membership program has begun with an array of membership benefits and daily happenings are on offer:

Monsoon Valley Wine Bar: 2nd floor, Villa Market Monsoon Valley Wine Bar

Opens daily from 10.00 a.m. – 22.00 p.m.

By Larry Cadiz

