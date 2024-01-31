Hua Hin’s rail developments: The differences between the dual track and high-speed train lines

The opening of Hua Hin’s new elevated train station on December 15 marked a significant milestone in the region’s transportation development.

However, there seems to be a lingering confusion among the public, as observed in comments on our website and social media platforms.

Some people are conflating the new dual track train line with the high-speed train project, which is, in fact, a separate initiative. To clear the air, we delve into the specifics of these two distinct rail projects.

The Dual Track Line

The recently inaugurated dual track train line, which includes the new elevated train station in Hua Hin, is a significant enhancement to the existing rail network.

This line, comprising two parallel tracks, allows for simultaneous travel in both directions, thereby increasing capacity and efficiency.

It serves both freight and passenger services, and importantly, has reduced train travel times between Hua Hin and Bangkok to approximately 3 to 3.5 hours. Trains on this line on the dual track line are generally designed for speeds up to 120-160 km/h.

This development is a substantial improvement in regional connectivity and a boon for both locals and tourists. However, while faster than what was possible with the single track line, the new dual track train line is not the high speed rail line.

High-Speed Rail project

On the horizon is the High-Speed Rail project, part of Thailand’s ambitious 20-year national strategy (2017-2036). This project, which is a separate undertaking from the dual track line, is aimed at revolutionizing long-distance travel in the country.

Confirmation of whether or not a Hua Hin would be included in the project has been somewhat of a stop start process.

However, as it stands, Hua Hin has been confirmed as a destination for the new high speed train project.

With the construction of new infrastructure, including straighter tracks and advanced signaling systems, this line is designed for trains operating at much higher speeds, generally exceeding 250 km/h.

Focused primarily on passenger services, the high-speed train is expected to cut travel time between major cities like Hua Hin and Bangkok to about half of what it currently takes with the new dual track line.

Currently, Thailand plans to construct a total of 4 high speed train lines: North, East, Northeast, and South.

Northern Line: Bangkok-Phitsanulok-Chiang Mai, a total distance of 669 kilometers with 12 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1, Bangkok-Phitsanulok, is expected to open in 2029, and Phase 2, Phitsanulok-Chiang Mai, in 2032.

Northeastern Line: Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai, a total distance of 609 kilometers with 11 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1, Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima, is expected to open in 2025, and Phase 2, Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai, in 2030.

Eastern Line: connecting 3 airports Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao, a total distance of 220 kilometers with 9 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1, Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao, is expected to open in 2027, and Phase 2, U-Tapao-Rayong-Trat, in 2033.

Southern Line: Bangkok-Padang Besar, a total distance of 970 kilometers with 12 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1, Bangkok-Hua Hin, is expected to open in 2032, and Phase 2, Hua Hin-Surat Thani-Padang Besar, in 2037.

High speed train station proposed for Bo Fai

It’s crucial for the public to recognize the distinct locations and roles of the stations associated with these projects.

The new elevated station in Hua Hin is part of the operational dual track line.

In contrast, the proposed high-speed train line will have its station in the Bo Fai area, serving a different purpose and clientele.

The high-speed station, a ground-level facility, will also integrate with future developments like the expansion of the Hua Hin Airport (Bofai) and its passenger terminal. It will be located close to the Bo Fai tunnel and will provide easy access to the airport, central Hua Hin and Phetchaburi.

Hua Hin is witnessing a transformation in its transport infrastructure with the operational dual track line and the upcoming high-speed train line.

However, it is important to understand that these are two separate projects and it will be several years before Hua Hin welcomes high speed trains.

