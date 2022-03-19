Hua Hin’s Songkran festivities announced – without water fights

Hua Hin Municipality has announced the schedule for this year’s Songkran celebrations.

Organised events will be centered around a stage on Hua Hin beach from April 11 to 13 and will take place under the banner “travel the local way, experience Thai culture, and relax on the beach”.

There is also a retro theme for this year’s celebrations with people who attend invited to wear retro style clothing.

There will also be a check in corner where people can take photos to share on social media, while vendors will also be showcasing an array of local food.

In accordance with the requirements outlined by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Hua Hin’s Songkran celebrations will take place without public water fights or water splashing activities.

Events are also required to follow COVID-19 preventative measures.

Hua Hin Songkran 2022 will take place according to the following schedule:

April 11

14.30 -18.30 Sand pagoda building contest to win prize money.

17.30 Travel back in time with folk plays performed by Hua Hin Municipality students.

19.00 Opening ceremony “Travel the local way, experience Thai culture, and relax on the beach”.

19.30 Songkran festival opening show

20.00 Rejoice in retro Thai dance!

April 12

16.00 Folk games from the community such as Mae Sri Phi Uung Ang, foxes, Luk Chuang, and Luk Yon, culminating in the local play “Phee Pung Tai”.

19.00 Miss Songkran Recycle Contest

19.30 Rejoice in retro Thai dance!

April 13

9.30 Pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders and ask for blessing tradition

10.30 The local community sports competition.

