Hua Hin’s Spine Clinic now offers acupuncture therapy

The Spine Clinic in Hua Hin has recently announced that it is now offering acupuncture therapy as part of its range of treatment options.

The therapy is being provided by Dr Punnapa Teetungmonkkorn, a highly experienced acupuncturist, who graduated from Rangsit University where she studied traditional Chinese medicine.

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese therapy that involves the insertion of fine needles into specific points on the body to help alleviate pain and treat various conditions. It is based on the concept of energy channels or meridians that flow throughout the body, and the stimulation of these channels can help to restore balance and promote healing.

Dr Punnapa has several years of experience in the field of acupuncture and has treated a wide range of conditions, including back pain, neck pain, headaches, and migraines. She has also treated patients with digestive disorders, respiratory conditions, and menstrual disorders. Her approach is holistic, and she works closely with her patients to develop a personalized treatment plan that is tailored to their specific needs.

In addition to acupuncture therapy, Dr Punnapa is experienced in fire cupping, a therapy that involves the use of glass cups that are heated and placed on the skin to create suction. This therapy can help to reduce pain, inflammation, and muscle tension.

Dr Punnapa is also experienced in the treatment of office syndrome, a condition that is caused by prolonged sitting or standing and can result in pain in various parts of the body, especially the back and legs. She can help to alleviate this pain and improve overall posture and mobility.

Other conditions that Dr Punnapa can help to treat include insomnia and general diseases. Her approach is always patient-centered, and she takes the time to understand each patient’s unique needs and concerns.

The addition of acupuncture therapy to the Spine Clinic’s range of treatment options is a significant development. Acupuncture has been used for thousands of years and is recognized as a safe and effective therapy for a wide range of conditions. It is a natural and non-invasive therapy that can help to relieve pain, improve circulation, and promote overall health and wellbeing.

The Spine Clinic is the leading provider of spinal care in Hua Hin, offering Osteopathy, Chiropractic and Physiotherapy treatments that can help to treat a wide range of conditions such as herniated discs, sciatica, and spinal stenosis.

With the addition of acupuncture therapy, the clinic is now able to offer an even greater and more comprehensive range of treatments that can help patients to achieve better outcomes and improve their quality of life.

Patients who are interested in acupuncture therapy can book an appointment with Dr Punnapa at the Spine Clinic.

During the initial consultation, Dr Punnapa will assess the patient’s condition and develop a personalized treatment plan. Treatment sessions typically last between 30 and 60 minutes, and patients may require multiple sessions depending on their condition.

The Spine Clinic’s decision to offer acupuncture therapy is a positive development for patients who are seeking natural and non-invasive treatments for their conditions.

With the expertise of Dr Punnapa, patients can be assured that they are receiving high-quality care from an experienced practitioner.

Acupuncture therapy is a safe and effective therapy that can help to alleviate pain and promote healing, and it is an excellent addition to the Spine Clinic’s range of treatment options.



Here are some of the reasons why someone might try acupuncture

Acupuncture is a safe and non-invasive therapy that can help to promote healing and improve overall health and well-being. It is a good option for those who are looking for a natural alternative to traditional medical treatments or who have not found relief from other treatments.

While acupuncture has been used for centuries in China, it has gained popularity in the Western world in recent years as a complementary therapy for a variety of health conditions.

Pain relief: Acupuncture is known for its ability to reduce pain, particularly chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and migraines. By stimulating specific points on the body, acupuncture can help to reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, and promote the release of natural painkillers in the body.

Stress and anxiety: Acupuncture can help to reduce stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and improving overall well-being. It has been shown to lower levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, and increase the production of endorphins, which are natural feel-good chemicals in the body.

Digestive problems: Acupuncture can be beneficial for digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), acid reflux, and nausea. It can help to regulate the digestive system and reduce inflammation in the gut.

Sleep problems: Acupuncture can help to improve sleep quality and reduce insomnia. By promoting relaxation and reducing stress, acupuncture can help to regulate sleep patterns and promote restful sleep.

Fertility and menstrual problems: Acupuncture can help to regulate menstrual cycles, reduce PMS symptoms, and increase fertility. It can also be beneficial for men’s reproductive health by improving sperm quality and motility.

Allergies: Acupuncture can help to reduce symptoms of allergies, such as sneezing, congestion, and itching. By reducing inflammation in the body, acupuncture can help to alleviate allergy symptoms.

Respiratory problems: Acupuncture can help to improve respiratory function and reduce symptoms of conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. It can also be helpful for managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Headaches and migraines: Acupuncture can be effective in reducing the frequency and severity of headaches and migraines. By reducing muscle tension and promoting relaxation, acupuncture can help to alleviate headache symptoms.

comments