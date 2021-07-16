Hua Hin’s wet weather set to continue into next week

Hua Hin’s recent spell of wet weather looks set to continue after Thailand’s Meteorological Department forecast more heavy rain over the next week.

This week saw several periods of torrential rain fall on the town, bringing with it the usual temporary flash floods and hazardous driving conditions.

Now forecasters said the torrential showers and thunder storms will continue well into next week and continue to warn of flash floods.

On Friday, the Meteorological Department said that a southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers the middle South China Sea.

The low pressure will bring thundershowers and heavy rain for all regions.

Between the 17th and 21st, the southwest monsoon will strengthen, causing more rain and isolated heavy rain over upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be stronger, reaching about 2 meters in the Andaman Sea and above 3 meters during thundershowers.

People throughout Thailand should be prepared for severe weather conditions, including an abundance or rainfall and possible flash floods particularly over the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Dept warned.

