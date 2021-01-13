Hua Na Market health safety inspection

12 Jan, HUA HIN – Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu and Director of Public Health Division Mr Theeraphan Joodpol led officials to the inspection of Ban Hua Na Market ensuring screening points are in place and the implementation of safety health measures such as providing hand sanitiser gels regular disinfecting of the areas and social distancing of market goers are being followed.

The mayor said the inspection at the market was satisfactory and the people are well aware in preventing the possibility spread of Covid infections.

Market goers and merchants cooperate by wearing surgical masks and any visitor not wearing masks will not be allowed in the market or purchase any merchandise.

Meanwhile, Hua Hin now has ‘zero’ Covid cases and the municipal urge the public to maintain the present status.

