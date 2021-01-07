HUAHINCHANA QR code – a must for interprovincial travellers

Hua Hin Municipal is urging citizens who have travelled recently from Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, and other ‘high-risk’ provinces, including business owners who currently employs migrant workers to make use of the HUAHINCHANA application (by scanning the QR code) to provide vital information to health authorities in order to monitor and track down the possibility of a Covid-19 infection.

Travellers and migrant workers are advised to fill-in the ‘screening form’ provided online of their travel history to monitor the pandemic situation in Hua Hin municipality area.

Although the HUAHINCHANA application is not related to the ThaiChana or MorChana platform, the municipal requires everyone who travelled through vulnerable provinces to use the app to scan the QR code and provide vital travel information in accordance with the “Distancing, Mask-wearing, Testing and ThaiChana” concept.

comments