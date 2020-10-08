Hundreds of city’s CCTV now operational

For your own safety, if you now have a vague feeling that someone is looking over your shoulder, it may be because 523 closed-circuit TV cameras have now been installed in and around Hua Hin city.

The CCTV system started looking at the city since September and municipal police monitors the cameras at all times day and night. Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Permanent Secretary Jirawat Prammani and city officials recently inspected the CCTV camera system in the operational room at the municipality.

The system was installed by Digital First Surveys Network Co Ltd under the supervision of digital network expert Apisit Tumthong. CCTV covers starts from Hua Hin Airport to the entrance of Khao Tao village and monitors schools and roads.

These state-of-the-art CCTV cameras, used in many cities around the world, can detect motion during both day and night, identify and record a passing vehicle’s make, model and plate numbers. Their recording system has storage memory of up to 60 days, so can help police in surveillance, recording accidents, protecting assets and properties and deal with disturbances and crime.

By Hua Hin Today

